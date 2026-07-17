‘Yay! All India rank 2’: Panshul Bansal’s family erupts in joy as he scores 715 out of 720

A heartwarming video capturing the exact moment Haryana’s Panshul Bansal and his family celebrated his stellar NEET performance has taken social media by storm. The teenager secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 with a near-perfect score of 715 out of 720.

Panshul Bansal’s family celebrating his AIR 2 rank in NEET. (Instagram/@allen_career_institute)

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“Result reaction from Panshul Bansal AIR 2 NEET 2026,” read a post on the official Instagram page of Allen Delhi, a prep school where Bansal studied for the past two years.

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The video opens with him looking at the computer surrounded by his family members. One of them screams, “Yay! All India rank 2,” and Bansal, along with his other family members, erupts in joy. The video ends with the student hugging his loved ones.

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{{^usCountry}} Bansal usually started his day at 6:30 am, but instead of diving right into studies, he took his time to unwind, reported the Indian Express. The student shared that he would start studying around 9 am, take a long lunch break at noon, then resume studying in the afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bansal usually started his day at 6:30 am, but instead of diving right into studies, he took his time to unwind, reported the Indian Express. The student shared that he would start studying around 9 am, take a long lunch break at noon, then resume studying in the afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

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However, instead of always being with his books, he would study till early evening, go out to play, return and study, then go to sleep. “I didn’t compromise on spending time with family or friends.”

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According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), “Close to 20 lakh candidates appeared and 11.21 lakh qualified. Candidates appeared from every State and Union Territory of the country, in 13 languages. More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. The majority of the top-performing candidates are between 17 and 19 years of age.”

The agency further revealed that 138 candidates scored above 690 out of 720. It further added, “Over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time. 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age.”

“The 138 top rankers come from 66 cities across the country. The Top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks span eight States, namely Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.”

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NTA’s statement further noted, “Qualified candidates have emerged from every one of the 36 States and Union Territories, ranging from over 1.7 lakh in Uttar Pradesh to 43 in Lakshadweep. State Toppers include Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh, 530 marks), Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 606 marks) and Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep, 573 marks), and cover every North-Eastern State. 17 State Toppers scored 700 or above; 26 scored above 690.”

Languages of the Examination:

The NEET (UG) 2026 was conducted in 13 languages: Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English.