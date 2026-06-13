‘Ye hate main deserve karta hun’: Pranit More breaks silence after ‘ 370 biryani’ row, vows to be a ‘better insaan’

Stand-up comedian Pranit More, who has been at the center of a massive social media storm, has finally broken his silence regarding the ongoing controversy. More is currently facing intense public backlash and a formal FIR registered by the Maharashtra Cyber Police over a highly controversial “ ₹370 biryani” remark made during one of his recent shows. Taking to his official Instagram account, the comic uploaded a detailed video message to address the situation for the very first time. In his public apology, More expressed deep regret over how the event unfolded, admitting that he should have intervened and stopped Himanshu Jangra the moment the problematic remark was uttered.

Pranit More shared an apology video on Instagram after the ‘ ₹370 biryani’ row. (Instagram/@rj_pranit)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing his followers directly, More began the video by explaining that he had been wanting to speak out about the issue for quite some time. However, he noted that he was previously unable to do so because his Instagram account was temporarily suspended.

Also Read: ₹370 biryani' notification: ‘Biryani is dinner, not consent’">Zomato denies sending ' ₹370 biryani' notification: ‘Biryani is dinner, not consent’

He then addressed the root of the controversy, acknowledging that the public had widely seen the viral crowd-work video that triggered the intense wave of online backlash against him and added, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki ye hate main deserve bhi karta hun [I feel that I deserve this hate].”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} More admitted that Jangra's remarks on his show were derogatory. He explained that, at that moment, seeing the crowd laugh at the comments, he got carried away and experienced a “lapse in judgement”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More admitted that Jangra's remarks on his show were derogatory. He explained that, at that moment, seeing the crowd laugh at the comments, he got carried away and experienced a “lapse in judgement”. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He acknowledged it was a major mistake on his part, confessing that he failed to step in, stop Jangra, or speak out against the statement. “I gave him a platform, which caused things to escalate so much.”

He then apologised to everyone who was hurt by the incident. Addressing the ongoing legal proceedings against him, he noted that he was fully cooperating with the authorities.

He then urged his viewers to give him a chance and vowed to be a “better insaan”. He went on to say that it was also a lesson for him to improve and create better content.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

‘ ₹ 370 biryani’ row: Backlash, firing, FIR

A massive public outcry erupted across social media platforms after a crowd-work clip from comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show surfaced online. People expressed fierce anger over the specific moment where an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, drew a highly controversial link between a ₹370 biryani bill and sexual entitlement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following this, Jangra lost his job. His employers shared a public video explaining that, though he was good at his job, his remarks were unacceptable.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police also registered a case against More. The National Commission for Women (NCW) further summoned More and Jangra over the controversial remarks.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar reportedly wrote to Haryana Director General of Police seeking immediate action regarding the matter.

Also Read: ₹370 biryani’ moment from man who gifted her ₹500 ghevar">French woman recalls ‘ ₹370 biryani’ moment from man who gifted her ₹500 ghevar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of widely reported media coverage and viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded," the commission said in a statement.

It added, “normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman's consent, dignity and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women's safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence."