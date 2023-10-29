‘Ye mat sochna...’: MS Dhoni’s viral relationship tip for bachelors

Former cricketer MS Dhoni recently participated in a panel discussion with comedian Tanmay Bhat and influencer Sharan Hegde, delving into topics such as ‘handling fame and remaining humble’ and much more. Now, a segment of this panel discussion at Prabhav 2023, an event organised by Rigi, is gaining significant momentum on X and eliciting numerous reactions from people. In it, MS Dhoni shares his insights on relationships, offering valuable advice to bachelors.

MS Dhoni giving relationship advice to bachelors. (X/@meerkali7781)

It all started with Tanmay Bhat seeking personal advice from Dhoni. He says, “I am single and I feel like… you know when the rest of your life is so chaotic, having a partner who brings some sort of stability that is very appealing to me now… At least home life is sorted. Do you remember how your life changed when you found some stability in a relationship, in your personal life. Does it help?”

Dhoni’s answer to this question went viral online, especially its humorous conclusion. He quipped, “Bachelors, jinki girlfriend hai unka ek misconception hota hai jo ki main clear karna chahunga by ending this answer, ye mat sochna ki meri wali alag hai [Bachelors, those who have girlfriends, often have a misconception, which I would like to clear by ending this answer – don’t think that your partner is different].”

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared on October 26, the video has accumulated over 2.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts on the relationship advice given by Dhoni.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Bro’s been watching too many memes lately,” posted an X user.

Another added, “Dhoni literally finishes best.”

“Finishing the answer in his style!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Thala speaking facts.”

“What a hit by Dhoni. It’s gone out of the stadium,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Lekin Mahi, meri wali sach me alag hai [But Mahi, my partner is really different].”

