Ranveer Singh plants a kiss on MS Dhoni’s cheek, sweet pic amuses fans

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share two pictures with MS Dhoni. In the photos, the actor is all smiles as he is posing with the former Indian Cricket Team Captain. Expectedly, the post has amused fans of both the actor and the cricketer. The share even received a sweet response from Dhoni's spouse, Sakshi Singh. The image shows Ranveer Singh with MS Dhoni. (Instagram/@ranveersingh)

“Mera Mahi [My Mahi],” Ranveer Singh wrote as the caption of the post, referencing how many people fondly call MS Dhoni, “Mahi.” The actor also tagged the cricketer along with a heart emoticon. He concluded the post with several hashtags. They are #hero, #icon, #legend, #goat, and #bigbrother.

Ranveer Singh shared two photos in which the actor is wearing a black t-shirt with a silver chair and Dhoni is in a blue shirt. The cricketer is also seen sporting his new haircut that created a frenzy among netizens just days ago.

In the first image, both of them are looking at the camera while sporting big smiles. The second picture shows Ranveer planting a peck on Dhoni's cheek.

Take a look at these images of Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni:

The post was shared about two hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 6.6 lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Sakshi Singh reacted to the picture with several heart emoticons. Ranveer Singh also responded to her reply with the same emojis.

How did other Instagram users react to the pictures?

“Baba and Mahi! 2 gems,” wrote an Instagram user. “Captain Cool,” shared another. “Best people with best vibes,” praised a third. “My favourites,” commented a fourth. Many expressed their reactions through love emoticons. A few also shared how the photos are “cute.” What are your thoughts on these sweet pictures?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!