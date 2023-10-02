Mereko ek chauka mara’: Harrdy Sandhu recalls playing a cricket match against MS Dhoni

Harrdy Sandhu's melodious voice has captivated his fans for a while now. He even won hearts as an actor in films like 83 and Code Name: Tiranga. However, did you know Sandhu is also a former cricketer and had even played a match against MS Dhoni? In a talk show with Raj Shamani, he spoke about this chapter of his life. Harrdy Sandhu revealed what happened when he played a cricket match against MS Dhoni. (YouTuber/@rajshamani)

“I played this match against MS Dhoni - Harrdy Sandhu,” Shamani wrote while sharing a part from his talk show on YouTube. The video opens with Shamani asking Sandhu if he wanted to be a musician from the start. To which, the singer replies that he was a cricketer and even played in Ranji Trophy for India under-19.

Sandhu goes on to reveal that he has played with cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane. Surprised, Shamani then asks him if he played with Dhoni as well. The singer reveals how he bowled to MS Dhoni in one of the matches.

For the rest of the video, Sandhu goes on to share his experience of playing against the former Indian captain.

Shamani also took to Instagram to share a video of his interaction with Sandhu. In the caption, he mentioned the topics that the duo conversed on. Besides the singer’s cricket career, they also talked about his journey as a musician, his life struggles, and his experiences while performing at concerts.

With over 4.3 lakh views, the video has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many also took to the comments section to share about one of his most famous songs, Soch.

How did Instagram users react to the video?

“Me listening to Soch after this reel,” wrote an Instagram user. “Most of Harrdy Sandhu's songs are just lit,” added another. “His song 'Soch' is my all-time favourite,” joined a third. Many shared heart emoticons to show their reactions.

