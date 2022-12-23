Planning to propose? Here are 5 ideas to surprise your loved one

Proposals are special occasions that people love to plan in beautiful and intimate ways to have the opportunity to express their feelings of love to that special someone in their life. When recorded and shared online, those videos also leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. As 2022 draws to an end, let’s look back at some of the proposal videos that tugged at people’s heartstrings. These are also the videos that may have made people say aww- and that too repeatedly.

1. The filmy style

Who doesn’t love a good romantic Bollywood style proposal?! That is what a man did and proposed to his partner in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. He chose a spot, decorated it with flowers and candles. Not just that, he also danced to the tune of the hit track Koi Mil Gaya from the 1998 multi-starrer film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to express his feelings.

2. The race of love

When a runner named Madison participated in the Buffalo Marathon in the USA's New York, one thing she could have never imagined was the sweet surprise that was waiting for her at the finish line. It was her partner Christopher James waiting for her at the end to pop the question. Captured on camera, their sweet story melted people’s hearts into puddles and may have the same effect on you too.

3. Cricket and more

A man found the perfect way to propose to his partner while making thousands of people witness to their sweet moment. He popped the question during a match between India and the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He went down on one knee and asked the question to his girlfriend. Spoiler alert: She said yes!

4. A dreamy affair

How hard would it be to propose to a proposal planner? Very, is our guess. However, this man managed to overcome the hurdle and present his loved one with a dreamy proposal. Beautiful and thoughtful, their proposal video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

5. With a touch of hilarity

This proposal on a boat shows how an almost perfect event took an adorably hilarious turn when the man accidentally dropped the ring into the water while popping the question. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so enjoy the video.

Are you planning to propose to your loved one? Did any of these videos give you an idea on how to plan the perfect proposal?