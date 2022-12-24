5 hair-raising videos of 2022 that left people intrigued. Have you seen them?

The internet is filled with various kinds of videos. From filling people’s hearts with a warm feeling to making them laugh to leaving them scared, the videos are of various types. Then there are also those videos that are something scary yet incredibly fascinating to watch. Every year such new videos are posted online or the old ones are reshared and 2022 is no different. With the year coming to an end, here is a look back at some of the hair-raising videos that left people stunned.

1. Predator becomes prey

Nature is brutal! Every now and then, we see videos that remind us of that side of nature perfectly. Just like this video that shows how a predator became a prey. The clip shows how a leopard took down a jackal with a swift leap that was busy hunting birds.

2. The narrow road

This video shared on Twitter is such that it may make your heart skip a beat. The reason? It shows a bus passing through an extremely narrow path. It is the narrow road with a flowing waterfall in front of the bus that makes the journey look even more treacherous.

3. Dangerous stunts

Captioned “Some stunts”, this is a video that Harsh Goenka posted on Twitter. The video shows a few people performing some incredible and scary stunts. Take a look at the video:

4. Rescuing cobras

This video that is equal parts scary and fascinating shows a man rescuing two cobras from a storage room. The clip captures how dangerous the rescue mission gets at times.

5. Climbing without safety rope

This video captures urban climbing expert Alexis Landot scaling a skyscraper without wearing any kind of safety equipment. Chances are, the video will leave you stunned.

Did you find the videos fascinating? Did they leave you a bit scared too? Which of these videos stunned you the most?