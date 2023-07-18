Yeh Christopher Nolan ka style hai: AI imagines Heri Pheri 3

Christopher Nolan and Hera Pheri are two names that you would not likely hear being uttered in a single sentence. While Nolan is known for directing complex and intricate thrillers, Hera Pheri is a film franchise that is popular for its comic value. However, the two are being clubbed together in a recently shared Instagram post and that too because of artificial intelligence (AI). Turns out, an artist used AI to reimagine Hera Pheri as a film directed by Christopher Nolan. It is a crossover you may have may have asked for but, now that it is here, the pictures may leave you stunned.

The images are used by an Instagram user that shows AI imagining Christopher Nolan as director of Hera Pheri 3. (Instagram/@sahixd)

Artist Sahid SK shared a series of images created using AI to show how the characters played by Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri would look if the third film of the franchise is directed by Christopher Nolan. “Imagine if Christopher Nolan, renowned filmmaker, took charge of directing the highly anticipated third installment of the iconic film series, Hera Pheri, featuring its exceptional ensemble cast,” the artist wrote as he shared the images.

Take a look at the pictures that reimagines Hera Pheri cast as a part of a movie directed by Christopher Nolan:

The post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 3,000 likes and counting. The share has further prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the AI imagined post involving Christopher Nolan and Hera Pheri:

“Awesome,” praised an Instagram user. “Nolan se nahi ban paayegi aisi masterpiece movie [Can Nolan make such a masterpiece?],” joked another. “Amazing bro,” added a third. “Crazy,” wrote a fourth.

Christopher Nolan’s directed film Oppenheimer is set to hit theatres on July 21. The highly anticipated biopic film tells the story of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who developed the atomic bomb during World War II. Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reunited to shoot a promo for Hera Phera 3. However, it is not yet confirmed when the shooting for the film will start.

