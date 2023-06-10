Astronaut to footballer: AI imagines Virat Kohli ‘across the Multiverse’

Many artists across the world are testing the limits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered photo editing tools and creating incredible images using them. Just a few days ago an artist imagined Elon Musk as an Indian groom and also received a reaction from the tech billionaire. Now another digital creator named Sahid has left people stunned with his creation. He posted a series of images that show Virat Kohli’s professions ‘across the Multiverse’. The AI created images show Virat Kohli as an astronaut and as a footballer. (Instagram/@sahixd)

“Kohli across the Multiverse…” the artist wrote and tagged the cricket on Instagram. He also added that the images are created using an app called Midjourney. The pictures show Virat Kohli as astronaut, police officer, football player, doctor and more.

Take a look at the post:

The pictures were shared three days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated close to 4,100 likes. Additionally, it has gathered several comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Just amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Bro next one should be on MSD,” suggested another. “King Kohli,” posted a third. Many reacted to the post using fire emoticons. What are your thoughts on the images of Virat Kohli created using AI.