'Yeh kaunsa time hai khaane ka?': Zepto delivery boy reveals late night ordering habits, internet relates

A Zepto delivery boy’s late night observations shared on Instagram is getting a lot of attention online for his humorous take on what people usually order after midnight. In the clip, he casually talks about late night food habits, snack cravings and the kind of instructions customers often give during deliveries. His remarks have led to a wave of amused and relatable reactions from viewers.

Zepto delivery boy shares late night ordering habits online. (Instagram/@the_deliveryboy81)

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The post was shared by the delivery boy’s Instagram handle @the_deliveryboy81. In the clip, he says, “Raat mein mostly jitne bhi order hote hain, zyadatar ladkiyon ke hote hain. Aur jaise hi pickup karo, vo kya bolte hain, malum hai? Bhaiya, aana hai toh phone karna, bell mat bajana. Aur order mein kya hota hai? Chips, wafers, matlab sab bachchon waali cheezen. Yeh kaunsa time hai bhai raat ko khaane ka? Aur bell mat bajana, woh bhi chori chhupe. Lagta hai poore din mein inko yeh sab khane ka time nahi milta.”

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Internet reacts with humour and late night confessions

The comment section quickly filled with reactions. Some users admitted that the video felt accurate, especially when it came to midnight cravings and snack orders, while others simply laughed it off and joined in the fun.

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“Sorry bhai, daanto mat,” read one comment, with users playfully responding to his tone in the video. Another user thanked him for sharing what they called the “secret” side of late night ordering culture, writing, “Thank you bhaiya yeh secret sab ko batane ke liye.”

The relatability continued as one user summed it up by saying, “That’s our me time,” capturing the idea of late night snacking as a personal comfort routine. Another comment pointed out how common the habit really is, “Glad to know I am not the only one ordering chips and random cravings late at night.”

The playful tone of the video also sparked cheeky reactions, with one user writing, “Kya bhaiya? Personal ho rahe ho aap.”

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The humour carried into more self-aware confessions as a viewer admitted, “Not me eating Maggi at 3 am in the morning while watching this.”

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Another comment read, “Love how he said: Yeh kaunsa time hai bhai khaane ka. He is concerned about you girls.”

While the delivery boy speaks in a playful tone, many people seem to relate to what he says and admit that late night cravings are often hard to control.