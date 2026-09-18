‘Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam’: Noida men turn morning walk into musical mehfil

A morning walk in Noida took an unexpected musical turn when a group of elderly men paused their routine for an impromptu singing session. They gathered together and sang the evergreen Bollywood song ‘Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam’, turning their park outing into a cheerful mehfil.

Noida men sing ‘Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam’

Noida men turn morning walk into a musical mehfil. (Instagram/@srivastava_vinit)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video was shared by Instagram user Vinit Kumar Srivastava. The caption reads, “POV: Morning walk thi… par sur chhedte hi park ban gaya mehfil! Hamare Evergreen Souls ek saath gaa rahe hain, ‘Ye Raatein, Ye Mausam, Nadi Ka Kinaara…’ Muskaan wahi, yaadein wahi… bas mehfil aur bhi khoobsurat! POV: Kuch melodies age nahi dekhti… bas dil se judi hoti hain.”

(Also Read: ₹77 lakh salary looks like in Germany">‘Reality check for Indians’: Man shares what ₹77 lakh salary looks like in Germany)

In the clip, a group of elderly men can be seen sitting together and singing the popular song. What appears to have started as a regular morning walk turns into a relaxed musical gathering, with the men singing along together.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The caption also reflects on how some melodies remain special regardless of age. “Kuch melodies age nahi dekhti… bas dil se judi hoti hain,” it reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption also reflects on how some melodies remain special regardless of age. “Kuch melodies age nahi dekhti… bas dil se judi hoti hain,” it reads. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Watch the full video below:

Internet reacts to musical gathering

The video received several comments from viewers, many of whom enjoyed the men’s friendship and singing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Uncle has more friends than me,” one person wrote.

“My and the boys in 2050,” another commented.

“All of you have melodious voices,” a viewer said.

“80s trend takes over,” another user wrote.

“I also want to join this gathering,” one person commented.

“Kitne sur mein gaya hai, passion with perfection,” another viewer wrote.

“Uncles have a bigger friend circle than mine,” a user said.

(Also Read: Indian man compares healthcare in India, US after $23,000 hospital bill: ‘I’ll never settle down here’)

“Pyaare dadus,” another person commented.

“How chill these uncles are,” one viewer wrote.

“Learning to embrace the years, rather than fear them,” another comment read.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)