‘You are not alone’: Canadian nurse sings to ICU patients. Clip may leave you teary-eyed

The video shows Amy-Lynn Howson softly strumming the guitar and singing You are not alone in front of the ICU ward.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The image shows nurse Amy-Lynn Howson singing.(Twitter/@OttawaHospital)

A video shot at a hospital in Ottawa, Canada featuring a nurse dressed in scrubs and playing the guitar in front of an ICU ward has struck a chord with netizens. The clip, shared on Twitter by the Ottawa hospital shows an endoscopy nurse Amy-Lynn Howson softly singing to the patients, The wholesome video may leave you reaching out for some tissues.

“This is Amy-Lynn. An endoscopy nurse at The Ottawa Hospital, who has recently been redeployed to the ICU. Here she is with a beautiful song for our patients... “You are not alone”. Thank you for lifting our spirits, Amy-Lynn!,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The video shows Howson softly strumming the guitar and singing You are not alone in front of the ward.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 24, the clip has garnered over 73,900 views and tons of reactions. People showered the comments section with appreciation for the warm gesture by the nurse. Many couldn’t stop lauding her efforts to make the patients feel good. Others shared clapping hands emojis to show their gratitude for all the healthcare workers working hard to take care of people.

Howson also commented under the post while thanking the massive response from netizens.

Here’s how others reacted to the clip:

What are your thoughts on this clip?

