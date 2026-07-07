‘You can chill’: Woman compares US and Indian managers after telling boss she had no work for 3 days

A woman’s light hearted take on the difference between working with a US manager and an Indian manager has struck a chord with many social media users. In a video shared on Instagram, Arzoo Sarawagi spoke about a conversation with her US manager after she told him that she had no work assigned for several days.

A woman said her US manager calmly told her to relax after she had been idle for three days. (Instagram/rzoo_ki_arzoo)

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(Also read: ‘Managers don't call after work’: Indian-origin man shares what makes US work culture different)

The video, shared in a humorous tone, quickly drew attention as many people related to her comparison between two very different workplace responses.

‘It’s okay to have some peaceful time’

In the video, Sarawagi said, “Bro, US managers are so pookie. I told my US manager, ‘I don’t have any work,’ and he said, ‘It’s okay, I’ll give you some work.’ Then I told him again, ‘Bro, I don’t have any work. I’ve been sitting idle for the past three days.’ And he replied, ‘It’s okay, Arzoo. It’s okay to have some peaceful time. You can chill.’ And I was like... if I had said the same thing to my Indian manager, he would have said, ‘Oh wow, here, take my work too!’”

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Her remark about the calm response from her US manager, compared with what she imagined an Indian manager might say, became the main talking point of the video. The clip was shared with the caption, “Don't tell this to your Indian manager.”

Watch the clip here:

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Social media reacts to workplace culture comparison

The clip has prompted several reactions from users, many of whom found the comparison both funny and relatable. One user wrote, “Arzoo, please give me a referral at your company. lol” Another commented, “The difference between ‘you can chill’ and ‘take my work too’ is the real corporate culture shock.”

(Also read: Indian employee turns down US job opportunity as he would have to ‘clean house himself’)

Several others said that such a response from a manager felt rare in a high pressure work environment. “A manager who does not panic when an employee has no work? That is rare,” a user said. Another reacted, “Wow, I also want this kind of manager.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)