You have 5 seconds to find hidden butterflies in this brain teaser

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 07, 2023 12:27 AM IST

This brain teaser will test your observation skills. Are you up for the challenge?

Brain teasers, puzzles, logical reasoning questions, and many more things like this make a person work their mind. Many people find it interesting to solve such problems. And if you’re interested in them too, we have a brain teaser that would not only test your brain power but your observation skills too.

Can you spot the butterflies in this?(Hindustan Times)

The brain teaser features a set of floral arrangements, your task is to spot four hidden butterflies in it. Do you think you have hawk-like eyes? Test out the puzzle. (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Is your logical reasoning good enough to solve this puzzle?)

Here’s the brain teaser:

Were you able to find it? If not, allow us to help you. If you look carefully enough, pink-coloured butterflies are hiding in plain sight above the flowers.

Was this interesting to solve? We have another amazing brain teaser for you. In this question, you have to find a dog hidden among the cats. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this challenge?

brain teaser it's viral butterfly
