Brain Teaser: Is your logical reasoning good enough to solve this puzzle?

Do you like solving brain teasers? If yes, we have a challenge for you that might leave you puzzled and hunting for an answer. The question was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the handle @gunsnrosesgirl3. Many have shared varied answers for this puzzle.(Twitter/@gunsnrosesgirl3)

"The biggest number," wrote @gunsnrosesgirl3 as the caption of the post. The question in the post states, "What is the biggest number you can make by moving exactly two matches?" Alongside, an image shows the number "508" designed using matchsticks. (Also Read: Brain teaser: Can you spot the kiss emoji hidden among the smileys?)

Will you be able to solve this question?

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

This post was shared on October 5. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 2.1 million times. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

Several people said that they can make the number "51181," by moving two match sticks. A few others mentioned "5118," "908," and "999."

Did you find this brain teaser interesting? We have another one for you. In this teaser you need to spot a dog hiding among the cats. Only those with sharp eyes will be able to find the dog hiding in plain sight.

