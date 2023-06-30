You have 5 seconds to solve this maths puzzle. Can you do it?

Maths puzzles have the power to simultaneously frustrate and fascinate people. Probably that is the reason why puzzle enthusiasts always find these kinds of brain teasers fun to solve. Are you someone who belongs to that group too? Then here is a fun puzzle that will present you with a thrilling challenge. Shared on YouTube, a video shows not just the puzzle but its solution too. Do you think you are smart enough to find the solution before the video ends? Do you think you can solve this maths puzzle? (YouTube/@Puzzle Adda)

What is the puzzle all about?

“Shoes Boy Burger Puzzle - Maths picture puzzles with answers,” reads the title of the video. Alongside, a brief description is also shared which reads, “Can you solve this viral maths puzzle which is only for genius? This viral maths question is baffling everyone on the internet.” The video opens to show various images which add up to a certain number. The challenge is to find the total of the final series of images.

Take a look at the video to see how fast you can solve the maths puzzle:

Were you able to solve the video before the answer appeared on the screen? Congratulations! Several people also took to the comments section of the video to express their experiences of solving the maths puzzle.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the viral maths puzzle:

“Very nice puzzle,” posted a YouTube user. “Nice puzzle, keep it up,” joined another. “Great explanation,” added a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth.

Do you want the fun of puzzles to continue? If the answer is yes, then here is another pictorial maths puzzle that can keep you busy. This image has a format similar to the maths puzzle above and the task is to find the correct answer.

Take a look at the puzzle to see if you can solve it:

Many netizens wrote “33” while replying to the post. Did you manage to solve the maths puzzle? What do you think is the correct answer?