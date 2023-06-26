Home / Trending / This challenging math puzzle will leave you scratching your head

This challenging math puzzle will leave you scratching your head

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 26, 2023 10:28 PM IST

Are you a math whiz? We have a puzzle for you that will leave you scratching your head.

Do you call yourself a math genius? Well, if yes, then we are sure you must love solving math puzzles and questions. Some of these questions leave us scratching our heads. But, finding solutions to challenging questions can be extremely fun. So, if you are someone who likes solving math puzzles, are you smart enough to solve this problem?

This challenging math puzzle will leave you scratching your head.(mathselab.com)
This challenging math puzzle will leave you scratching your head.(mathselab.com)

Also Read: Will you be able to solve this challenging maths puzzle?

In the question, you need to find the missing number. “If 2x6= 4, 4x7=1, 8x3=1 then what is 5x5?” Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

Take a look at this math puzzle below:

This puzzle was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared it has been liked by several people. Were you able to find the answer to this puzzle? If not, allow us to help you.

Check out the solution to this puzzle here:

Math puzzle answer.(mathselab.com)
Math puzzle answer.(mathselab.com)

Was this interesting to solve? If yes, here we have another puzzle for you. This puzzle consists of leaves, a caterpillar, and a fruit, each with a different value. The total of the leaves in the first row is 15, and the total of the caterpillars in the second row is 9. In the third row, there are two fruits with leaves but only one fruit with a caterpillar, which adds up to 30. The challenge is to find the solution of the fourth row.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out