You have eagle eyes if you can spot two lost dogs in 43 seconds or less

A brain teaser that has been keeping people hooked to their screens shows a park scene where dog walkers and their furry companions are enjoying a pleasant evening. However, two adventurous dogs have wandered off from their owners, chasing birds or squirrels. Puzzle enthusiasts are challenged to find these sneaky dogs hidden somewhere in the park in under 43 seconds. Can you do it?

Brain Teaser: Can you find two lost dogs?(Lords and Labradors)

The brain teaser was created and shared by Lords and Labradors, a luxury British pet brand. The company revealed that only one out of every five individuals has successfully solved the puzzle within the given 43-second time frame. On average, it takes around 58 seconds for people to crack this captivating challenge. Are you up for the task? Can you join the select few who have triumphed in 43 seconds or less?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

This image has two dogs who are separated from their pet parents. Can you spot them? (Lords and Labradors)

Were you able to spot two lost dogs in this brain teaser in the given time? If yes, For those who are still searching, we are rooting for you. For others who couldn’t locate lost dogs, we’ve got you covered. The below image highlights the lost dogs.

The image highlights two lost dogs. (Lords and Labradors)

Earlier, a brain teaser that featured burgers, pizza slices and tacos went viral online. Each of these food items was assigned a value, and people were challenged to find the sum of three tacos. To add to the complexity, one taco was equivalent to the product of three burgers. Do you think you can solve this complex brain teaser?

