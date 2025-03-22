You'll be known as a true maths whiz if you solve this mind-boggling number puzzle

Mathematics has always been a subject that sparks mixed reactions—some love its logic, while others struggle with its complexities. However, when combined with brain teasers, maths becomes an intriguing challenge that captivates internet users. Many social media users love solving these tricky puzzles, which not only test their skills but also leave them scratching their heads. A tricky maths brain teaser puzzled the internet.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: This maths puzzle may seem simple but only a few get it right, can you solve it?)

Now, if you're a fan of such mind-bending mathematical challenges, here’s one that has grabbed internet's attention.

The maths teaser

A tricky brain teaser, shared on X by the account ‘Brainy Quiz,’ has left users perplexed. The puzzle reads:

"48, 28 = 38; 12, 8 = 10; 6, 24 = 15; 36, 4 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

Social media users have been racking their brains trying to decipher the pattern behind these numbers. While some believe it follows a specific mathematical rule, others argue that the logic isn’t as straightforward as it seems.

Another maths puzzle that had users stumped

This isn’t the first time ‘Brainy Quiz’ has left the internet in deep thought. Another maths puzzle, previously posted by the same account, had users debating the correct solution. The equation read:

"8 + 8 ÷ 4 ÷ 2 - 3 = ?"

While seemingly simple, the puzzle sparked a wave of discussions as people attempted to follow the correct order of operations. Some users confidently stated answers based on BODMAS (Brackets, Orders, Division, Multiplication, Addition, Subtraction), while others got caught up in the confusion.

The internet’s obsession with brain teasers

Maths brain teasers have become a popular trend on social media, attracting users who love a good mental challenge. Many enjoy these puzzles as a way to test their logical reasoning and problem-solving skills. Some even see them as a fun way to compete with friends and family.

With the growing popularity of such puzzles, it’s clear that the internet’s love for brain teasers isn’t fading anytime soon. So, are you up for the challenge? Try cracking these tricky equations and see if you can find the correct answers!