‘You’ll need 40 crore to retire in India’: Founder’s advice shocks internet

Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder of wealth management firm Dezerv, has offered a sobering take on how much a person needs to retire comfortably in an Indian metropolitan. Appearing on The Money Mindset podcast with journalist Sonia Shenoy, Jethwani said a person needs ₹40 crore to retire at 60 if their expenses range between ₹1 to 2 lakh per month.

The retirement question

Sandeep Jethwani (R) is the co-founder of wealth management firm Dezerv

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The topic of retirement corpus came up when Sonia Shenoy presented her own example as a “live case study”.

“I am almost 40, and I have an expense of ₹2 lakh a month, give or take,” Shenoy said. “How much would I need to have in assets by the time I’m 60?”

“ ₹40 crore,” Sandeep Jethwani answered. “This is ex of the house you live in, ex of the car that you drive,” added the IIM Bangalore-educated entrepreneur.

Asked if it includes children’s education, Jethwani answered: “Everything. The full corpus. Whatever the amount to cover your future expenses, ₹40 crore in India for a mid-size family will be a reasonable amount.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shenoy pointed out that ₹40 crore is a big number, one that’s likely to raise eyebrows. She also noted how even reaching a net worth of ₹1 crore is difficult for many people. “It is very hard,” Jethwani agreed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shenoy pointed out that ₹40 crore is a big number, one that’s likely to raise eyebrows. She also noted how even reaching a net worth of ₹1 crore is difficult for many people. “It is very hard,” Jethwani agreed. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the video on Instagram, Shenoy said she expected the retirement corpus to be around ₹10 crore, not 40 crore.

“In my opinion, If you spend 1-2 lakh/month today, you need roughly 10 crore by age 60 but Sandeep Jethwani, my guest on the show tells me that inflation, lifestyle creep and unexpected health costs can inflate your retirement expenses much more than you think,” she said.

(Also read: Gurgaon man argues ₹8-10 crore ensures a good life, says billionaires aren’t much different)

“‘The numbers feel overwhelming but the fact is If you are in the age group of 35- 40 and have expenses of 1-2 lakhs per month living in a metro in India today, you will need a corpus of 40 crores by the time you turn 60 years of age’ says my guest Sandeep Jethwani,” she added.

What the internet had to say

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Social media users had a lot to say, with many surprised by the ₹40 crore figure.

“Really!! What is the life expectancy he is considering? Because in my understanding, by the time you are 60, you won’t need funds for your child’s education. You’ll live for next 20-25 years, that’s about INR 2 crore annual expenses (considering interest earnings),” wrote one person.

“The pedestal from which this podcast is done is higher than Burf Khalifa, for sure. Can't see the ground beneath but can see the ocean clearly,” another quipped.

“Apologies, but the level of nonsense, particularly on this reel, is wildly disproportionate. People seem deeply disconnected from ground reality. The above may make sense when you are accustomed to buying LV bags, but not when you simply want to live comfortably,” a third person opined.

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One comment under the video read, “Let’s get real. Most of India won’t even earn 1 cr in their lifetimes. How about tips to help the bottom 99% thrive rather than survive?”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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