You’re a genius if you can spot the hidden tigers at first glance in this pic

There are many who love solving riddles. Even if they turn out to be hard, the fun of concentrating and finally getting the answer feels nothing less than an achievement. If you are someone who thinks that too, here is a post that will speak to your soul. It is a picture of tigers hidden in plain sight among tall grasses. The challenge is to spot the big cats at first glance.

IFS officer Ramesh Pandey shared the image on his personal Twitter handle. He also added a short yet interesting caption along with the picture. “Can you find any tigers in the frame? Tigers can easily see you tens of times but you may or may not locate them once. Tiger’s skin colour and black stripes help them in camouflaging naturally,” he added.

Take a look at the picture to see how fast you can spot the big cats:

The post was shared earlier today. Since being tweeted, it has received more than 160 likes. A few also took to the comments section to share their reactions to the tweet. Some also asked about the place where the image was taken.

Take a look at the comments that can also help you know about the answer if you are still struggling to spot the tigers in the picture.

Many wrote “two” as their answers. A Twitter user added that they can spot three tigers. “There are 2. Which place is this” asked another. “Satpuda,” replied Pandey. “Yes sir, 2 of them… 1. Below the Tree. 2. Between the grass…,” expressed a third. “There's at least two in there!” joined a fourth.

