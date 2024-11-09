You're a maths genius if you can solve this brain teaser in 10 seconds
Think you're a pro at maths? Take on this puzzle and prove your skills.
Maths puzzles are a great way to test your problem-solving abilities and sharpen your mind. Whether you're a student, a teacher, or simply someone who enjoys a good challenge, solving maths brain teasers can be both fun and rewarding.
Here’s a brain teaser posted on Threads by @abidartmathhack that will really challenge your maths skills. This puzzle involves numbers and will make you think twice before jumping to a conclusion. It’s the perfect way to test your problem-solving skills and challenge those around you. Are you up for the challenge?
The brain teaser:
This brain teaser asks a simple question that might trick you if you're not careful. The brain teaser presents a simple mathematical expression: 2 + 2 × 7 - 4. At first glance, it might look straightforward, but this puzzle challenges you to remember the correct order of operations.
The options given for this brain teaser are: A: 4, B: 12, C: 24, D: None. Can you figure out the correct answer?
Check out the brain teaser here:
Various users have tried to solve this puzzle and shared their answers in the comments.
Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:
One of the users, aneliramyon commented, “B as 2+2×7-4 then 2+14-4 after that 16-4 and we get 12”.
Another user, cherifzouhayar, commented “( 2 + 2 ) × ( 7 - 4 ) 4 × 3 = 12, Answer: B”.
If you managed to crack this brain teaser then you are a maths genius. Whether you got it right or were close, puzzles like this are a fantastic way to keep your mind active. Keep challenging yourself with more, and see how many you can solve.