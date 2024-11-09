You're a maths genius if you can solve this brain teaser in 10 seconds

Maths puzzles are a great way to test your problem-solving abilities and sharpen your mind. Whether you're a student, a teacher, or simply someone who enjoys a good challenge, solving maths brain teasers can be both fun and rewarding. Test your maths skills by solving this tricky puzzle.(Screengrab Threads/@abidartmathhack)

Here’s a brain teaser posted on Threads by @abidartmathhack that will really challenge your maths skills. This puzzle involves numbers and will make you think twice before jumping to a conclusion. It’s the perfect way to test your problem-solving skills and challenge those around you. Are you up for the challenge?

The brain teaser:

This brain teaser asks a simple question that might trick you if you're not careful. The brain teaser presents a simple mathematical expression: 2 + 2 × 7 - 4. At first glance, it might look straightforward, but this puzzle challenges you to remember the correct order of operations.

The options given for this brain teaser are: A: 4, B: 12, C: 24, D: None. Can you figure out the correct answer?

Check out the brain teaser here:

Various users have tried to solve this puzzle and shared their answers in the comments.

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

One of the users, aneliramyon commented, “B as 2+2×7-4 then 2+14-4 after that 16-4 and we get 12”.

Another user, cherifzouhayar, commented “( 2 + 2 ) × ( 7 - 4 ) 4 × 3 = 12, Answer: B”.

If you managed to crack this brain teaser then you are a maths genius. Whether you got it right or were close, puzzles like this are a fantastic way to keep your mind active. Keep challenging yourself with more, and see how many you can solve.