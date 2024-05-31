You're a pro if you can crack this brain teaser: Fill the black boxes using the clues

A unique challenge has captivated puzzle enthusiasts on Reddit: a math puzzle that tests logic, arithmetic, and perseverance. As commuters navigate through the city's notorious traffic, many have taken to solving this puzzle during their daily commutes, making the best use of their time in the gridlock. Challenge yourself with this brain teaser: fill the black boxes using the provided clues and prove your genius.(Reddit)

The math puzzle, which features a grid of numbers and arithmetic operations, presents a seemingly simple yet deceptively complex challenge. The objective is to fill in the blanks with the correct numbers to satisfy all the given equations in rows and columns.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Here is the puzzle grid:

[ ] + 1 + [ ] = 10

[ ] + [ ] - [ ] = 26

[ ] * [ ] * [ ] = 61

[ ] + [ ] + [ ] = 22

1 + [ ] * [ ] = 14

[ ] - [ ] * [ ] = -2

Click here to see the Reddit post where the puzzle appeared

Reddit users responded with multiple answers.

Breaking down the math puzzle

The puzzle requires filling in the blank spaces with numbers so that each row and column equation is satisfied. Let's delve into the solution process, highlighting the logical steps involved.

For many, solving puzzles like this one offers a mental respite from the daily grind of traffic. It’s a way to stay sharp and engaged, turning a frustrating situation into an opportunity for cognitive exercise.

People often find innovative ways to stay productive and entertained amid their busy work lives and during commutes to and from work.

This puzzle is more than just a test of arithmetic. Solving math puzzles enhances critical thinking and problem-solving skills, fostering a logical and analytical mindset. Additionally, it improves cognitive abilities such as memory and concentration, keep the mind active.