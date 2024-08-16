YouTuber Arun Maini slams Google, says he wasn’t invited to Pixel event because…

Popular content creator Arun Maini today lashed out at Google, suggesting that the tech giant did not invite him to the Pixel 9 launch event as he had been critical of last-gen Pixel devices in his reviews. YouTuber Arun Maini with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in 2023.(Instagram/@mrwhosetheboss)

Arun Maini aired his grievance against Google in a post shared on the social media platform X. The popular tech influencer has over 19 million subscribers on his “Mrwhosetheboss” YouTube channel, where he shares videos on tech news, latest gadgets, smartphone reviews and more.

However, subscribers who had been waiting for Maini’s review of the latest Google Pixel 9 series were left disappointed - and the influencer revealed the reason in his post.

“For those of you asking for our Google Pixel review...We didn't get an invite to the Google Pixel event this year. Reached out to multiple different Google contacts and not heard anything back,” he wrote.

Maini suggested that he failed to score an invite because he had been critical of Pixel devices earlier. “We were critical of the last-gen Pixel devices, but that

shouldn't be a reason to not be included in this year's launch,” he said, adding: “I stand by my criticisms, and if anything it should be seen as a chance to make the product better and then prove it by allowing us to go hands on.”

His post has gone viral with over 1.7 million views on X.

Reactions on X

“Oh wow this is real shady of Google. you’re one of the largest tech content creators on YouTube, and they’re just not going to invite you because you gave negative feedback?” asked X user Holly.

Others also voiced their support for Maini. “Your Pixel 8 review was very reasonable, showing actual drawbacks in the user experience. Google did a poor job here,” another said.

However, some people were not convinced by his argument. “Why should Google cater to him when his reviews of Pixels have been full of inconsistencies and incorrect information since the 6 series?” asked X user Jason.

“Google has been telling me they are going to start weeding people out . They told me that at the pixel 4 event hahah,” wrote Jeremiah Bonds.

Google showcased its latest advancements in artificial intelligence and hardware at the ninth annual Made by Google event on August 13 in Mountain View, California.