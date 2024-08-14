Top 10 features of the new Google Pixel 9 series: Gemini AI, Tensor G4, camera features, SOS

Google has launched the new Pixel 9 series of smartphones at the Made by Google event in Mountain View, California. The new devices will be available from August 22, with the pricing starting at ₹74,999 for the 128GB standard model. The new Pixel 9 smart phone series is displayed at a Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, U.S. August 13, 2024. Google unveils a new line of Pixel smartphones, plus a new smart watch and wireless earbuds at its annual hardware event. (Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters)

The series includes 4 phones including the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Let's look at the top 10 features of the new Google Pixel 9 series.

The top 10 features of the new Google Pixel 9

1) Gemini Live for free-flowing conversations

Gemini Live allows you to have a free-flowing conversation with Gemini. For example, you can get help brainstorming gift ideas, thinking through household repairs, and so on, with the AI responding in a more intuitive, natural way.

Gemini Live which will be available to all Gemini Advanced subscribers, and all Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold owners will get a year of Gemini Advanced with their purchase.

2) Pixel Studio

Pixel Studio is an image generator that is powered by combining an on-device diffusion model running on Tensor G4 and Google's Imagen 3 text-to-image model in the cloud.

Its UI is optimized for easy prompting, style changes and editing.

3) Pixel Screenshots to find what you need from your vast collection of screenshots

Pixel Screenshots, which is an exclusive app for Pixel 9, helps you to save, organize and recall important information present in screenshots that you want to remember for later.

For example, if a friend who loves squirrels has a birthday coming up, you may have browsed for a gift, screenshotting squirrel shirts, squirrel coasters and everything else squirrel-related.

Pixel Screenshots will analyze the content of all the screenshots and make the information searchable in the app, with all you having to do is open the app and search for “squirrel,” and having the results pop up.

You can also include links as to where you found everything and a summary of what you’re looking at with relevant information.

4) The Weather app with AI weather reports

AI has been used to get a more helpful experience for checking the weather.

The Pixel Weather app is designed to deliver accurate weather forecasts, and Gemini Nano can generate a custom AI weather report for you.

5) New camera features

The camera gets new AI features as follows:

Add Me

Add Me is for including the photographer who's often left out of the group, gets added in the picture, without the need for tripods or asking strangers to take pictures.

Rebuilt Panorama

Google has rebuilt Panorama to give detailed shots even in low light. The company claims it’s the highest-quality low-light panorama on any smartphone.

Magic Editor

Magic Editor in Google Photos has new editing capabilities. Auto frame lets you reframe a photo for better composition, and you can reimagine your photos by simply typing what you want to see. For example, adding wildflowers to an open field.

Video Boost

Available on all Pro phones, video boost helps in processing Night Sight Videos twice as fast once they are uploaded.

For Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, you can use the 48MP 5x telephoto to record high-resolution zoom videos all the way to 20x with Super Res Zoom Video.

6) Clearer calls and easier note-taking

Clear Calling has further improved audio quality, and the new Call Notes feature sends you a private summary and full transcript of your phone call shortly after you hang up.

For protecting privacy, Call Notes runs fully on-device and everyone on the call will be notified if you have activated the feature.

7) Satellite SOS for emergency help — even off the grid

The Google Pixel 9 devices are the first Android phones to include Google's new Satellite SOS for contacting emergency responders via satellite14 and sharing your location, even without cellular service.

Satellite SOS will be available first in the U.S. on Pixel 9 devices, regardless of your carrier plan. And for the first two years on Pixel, it will be available at no extra cost.

8) The Google Tensor G4 chip

All Pixel 9 phones are powered by Google's new custom chip, the Tensor G4.

The Tensor G4 was designed with Google DeepMind and is optimized to run Google's most advanced AI models. It will be the first processor to run Gemini Nano with Multimodality, helping your phone understand text, images and audio.

Google has also upgraded the memory across the entire Pixel 9 family, with 12GB of RAM for Pixel 9 and 16GB for Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.7.

9) Sleek design that fits comfortably in your hand

The Pixel 9 phones have a new look that puts the camera front and center with an evolution of Google's camera bar.

The sculpted design features updated finishes, with a silky matte glass back and polished metal sides. Google claims the new phones are twice as durable as the Pixel 8.

10) Other hardware features

The Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch Actua display, 35% brighter than the Pixel 8 and rated the best display in its class.

The camera gets an upgrade for the ultrawide lens, from 12MP on the Pixel 8 to 48MP on the Pixel 9.

The front camera now has autofocus.

The Pixel 9 has approximately a 20% longer battery life during active use with the screen on when compared to the Pixel 8.