YouTuber makes viral video where Jungkook from BTS 'sings' a Hindi song. Watch

Fans of the Korean boy band BTS are known as ARMY. And they simply cannot keep calm as a result of this viral video where a member of BTS, Jungkook, can be seen singing a Hindi song. Anshuman Sharma, a YouTuber who is famous for creating “How to make songs like…” videos, has now taken to his Instagram page to share this video that promptly went viral.

BTS fans in India have made sure that this video receives the attention it deserves. The video shows Jungkook singing the Hindi song - Saari Raat. “I made Jungkook of BTS sing in Hindi,” reads the text insert in this video. Throughout the video, the YouTuber skilfully uses snippets of Jungkook's original voice in order to make it a convincing Hindi speaking voice.

He shared the video with the caption, “If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, I finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in Hindi, hope y'all dig it.”

Watch it right here:

This viral video that shows Jungkook from BTS, was shared on Instagram on January 11. The video has so far garnered more than eight lakh views and several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this skilled piece of work.

“OMG this is a masterpiece and deserves much more attention,” commented an Instagram user, followed by a crying and purple heart emoji. “You deserve an award for this. This is so good,” complimented yet another individual. “You are so talented omg,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video that has created a stir among BTS ARMY?

