Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech welcome baby girl. See pic

Yuvraj Singh has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Hazel Keech. He took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans and followers. Since the news was shared, many have congratulated the couple and wished them the best.

Yuvraj Singh shared this picture on his Instagram. (Instagram/@YuvrajSingh)

"Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family," wrote Yuvraj Singh on Instagram. He also shared a picture of his baby girl in his arms, while Hazel Keech can be seen holding their son Orion Keech Singh. (Also Read: Yuvraj Singh’s son turns ‘little mascot’ for dad’s team, mom Hazel Keech shares pics)

Take a look at the post shared by Yuvraj Singh here:

This post was shared just a few minutes ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by more than one lakh people. The share has also garnered several comments.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "Congratulations! Stay blessed!" A second shared, "God bless your family." A third added, "This is a pleasant surprise." "Many many congratulations," expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, "Heartiest congratulations and lots of love."

Many others have reacted to the post using heart emojis.