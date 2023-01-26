Yuvraj Singh posts picture, pens caption as son Orion turns one

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a post on Instagram to wish his and Hazel Keech’s son Orion his first birthday. He shared a picture of himself with his family. Alongside, he posted a sweet caption about how a year went by. The share has attracted a lot of eyeballs and received tons of birthday wishes for Orion.

“And we are one year old !!! Well that went quickly. Didn’t it @hazelkeechofficial? Happy Birthday Orion!!! Puttar, we love you,” wrote Yuvraj Singh while sharing the picture. He also posted the hashtag #firstbirthday. In the picture, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech and Orion can be seen with two other kids. They all smile brightly while posing with Orion’s birthday cake. A cute birthday card for Orion is also kept on the table.

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has received much love from Internet users. Over 2.5 lakh people liked the post, while more than 750 people posted comments.

Here’s what social media users wrote in the comments:

TV personality Ranvijay Singha dropped a comment on the post. It read, “God bless, happy birthday.” Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Happy Birthday Orion.” Golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu also wished Orion his first birthday. He wrote “Happy birthday Orion” with a party face emoji. “Happy birthday to him.. God bless him,” wrote an Instagram user. “Happy birthday dear Orion. Bless you cutie,” posted another. “Happy birthday to your star,” expressed a third.

