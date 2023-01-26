Home / Trending / Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni recreate Jai-Veeru pose. Pics go viral

Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni recreate Jai-Veeru pose. Pics go viral

Published on Jan 26, 2023 12:17 PM IST

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni recreated the iconic Sholay scene.

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya posing together. (Instagram/@hardikpandya93)
ByArfa Javaid

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently met former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and spent quality time with him. He even shared some snippets from his recent meeting with MS Dhoni on Instagram. Expectedly, they have gone viral. In the pictures, Hardik Pandya can be seen posing alongside MS Dhoni to recreate the Jai-Veeru pose from Sholay. The box office hit stars Dharmendra Deol as Veeru and Amitabh Bachchan as Jai.

“Sholay 2 is coming soon,” wrote Hardik Pandya while sharing pictures on Instagram. He also added a winking face emoji to the caption. In the photographs, Hardik Pandya can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat while MS Dhoni is in the sidecar with wide smiles on their faces.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Since being shared an hour ago, the post has raked more than 1.7 million likes, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral pictures featuring Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni:

YouTuber Viraj Ghelani reacted to the post and jokingly wrote, “Can I be Basanti?” Pankhuri Sharma Pandya also reacted to the pictures with love-struck emojis. An Instagram user commented, “This made my day. Now, this is called a good morning. ” “Thank you, Hardik bhai (bro), for showing MS Dhoni,” posted another. “Thala and Kung Fu Pandya in one frame,” shared a third. “Jai Veeru,” wrote a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

