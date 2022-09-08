Home / Trending / Yuvraj Singh’s birthday wish for Ꮪhubman Gill is both sweet and hilarious

Yuvraj Singh’s birthday wish for Ꮪhubman Gill is both sweet and hilarious

trending
Published on Sep 08, 2022 02:03 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to share a video to wish happy birthday to Ꮪhubman Gill.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows Shubman Gill in a car’s driver seat and Yuvraj Singh standing outside the vehicle.(Instagram/@yuvisofficial)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Shubman Gill is celebrating his birthday today and social media is filled with posts wishing him on his special day. Amid those posts, one particular share has captured people’s attention and left them chuckling. It is an Instagram share by Yuvraj Singh. He posted a funny video while wishing Gill.

“Janamdin mubarak ho [Happy Birthday] @shubmangill. I’m glad your driving skills on the pitch are better than your driving skills on the road. All the best for @glamcricket! Keep that bat blazing,” he shared. The video opens to show a few throwback pictures of Shubman Gill and Yuvraj Singh. It then captures an incident involving Gill driving a car.

Take a look at the video that may leave you chuckling:

The video was posted about three hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9.2 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered close to 2.2 lakh likes and counting. People took to the post’s comments section to share their reactions. Many wrote “Happy birthday” or posted heart emoticons to show their reactions to the video shared by Yuvraj Singh.

