Yuvraj Singh’s son turns ‘little mascot’ for dad’s team, mom Hazel Keech shares pics

Published on Oct 01, 2022 11:17 AM IST

Hazel Keech took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of her son Orion Keech Singh ‘cheering’ for dad Yuvraj Singh's team.

The image shows Hazel Keech with son Orion Keech Singh attending Yuvraj Singh's match.(Instagram/@hazelkeechofficial)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Actor Hazel Keech recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures featuring her and cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s son Orion Keech Singh. In the pictures, the little one is seen hanging out with his mom or dad and also ‘cheering’ for his dad’s team. The ace cricketer is presently playing for team India in the Road Safety Series that is organised to raise awareness about road safety across the world.

“Little Mascot, we love you Daddy team Yuvi,” mama Hazel Keech posted while sharing the images. One of the pictures shows her and Orion twinning in similar jerseys. In yet another picture, the little one is seen sitting at the stadium with mommy. A third photo shows Yuvraj Singh feeding his little bundle of joy.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 46,000 likes. The share has also gathered comments and reactions from different people. Tennis star Sania Mirza reacted to the post with heart emoticons. There were others who showed their reactions through the same emoji. TV presenter Gaurav Kapur wrote, “awwww.” Another Instagram user shared, “He is so cute.” Many also shared how they miss Yuvraj Singh.

