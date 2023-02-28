Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Yuvraj Singh shares love-filled Instagram post to celebrate Hazel Keech’s birthday

Yuvraj Singh shares love-filled Instagram post to celebrate Hazel Keech’s birthday

trending
Published on Feb 28, 2023 05:11 PM IST

Hazel Keech is celebrating her birthday today. As the actress turns a year older, Yuvraj Singh shared an adorable post for her.

Hazel Keech with Yuvraj Singh and their son Orion Keech Singh.
ByVrinda Jain

Actor Hazel Keech is celebrating her 36th birthday today. On the occasion, Keech's husband and former cricketer for India, Yuvraj Singh, shared a heartfelt post for his wife. Alongside, he also shared a video showing different love-filled moments of the actor with her family.

In a post, shared on Instagram, Yuvraj Singh he wrote, "Hazey, your first birthday as Ori ki mummy is an equally special day for me as well! I'm sure Orion couldn't have asked for a better mother. Happy birthday, @hazelkeechofficial. Both Ori and daddy love you very much." With this adorable note, Yuvraj Singh also shared a small video. In the video, you can see various pictures from the couple's daily lives and some personal moments.

Take a look at the post here:

Sweet, isn't it? This video was shared just an hour ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 21,000 times. The clip also has several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual posted, "Paaji! This is the most romantic post of yours... Is se pahle kabhi daali hai koi post aapne..@yuvisofficial. Stay blessed. Happy birthday @hazelkeechofficial. (Brother, this is the most romantic post of yours. Have you ever shared something like this before @yuvisofficial? Stay blessed. Happy birthday @hazelkeechofficial.") Another person added, "Wish you many more happy returns of the day, ma'am." A third person wrote, "You guys are so sweet."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yuvraj singh hazel keech birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP