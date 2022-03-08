Yuvraj Singh wishes Harmanpreet Kaur on her birthday on Twitter

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday posted on heartfelt note on Twitter as he wished women cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur a very happy birthday. He also wrote a good luck note for the India batter currently playing in the ICC Women’s World Cup and said you would let your bat do the talking. Harmanpeet Kaur turned 33 on March 8, which is also celebrated as International Women’s Day.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the Punjaban who can give any bowling attack a run for their money! Good luck for #CWC2022. I’m sure you’ll let your bat do the talking,” Yuvraj Singh wrote alongside a photo of Harmanpreet Kaur.

The tweet has received more than 9,000 likes so far.

See the tweet below:

“Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Ma’am,” a Twitter user commented on the post. “Happy birthday to one of the destructive batters in women’s cricket... Proud to be an Indian,” said another.

Harmanpreet Kaur was born in Moga on March 8, 1989. She is the captain of Indian women’s T20 team. She has appeared in 112 ODIs and 121 T20Is so far in her career after making her debut in 2009. She has also represented India in three Test matches.

Yuvraj Singh has been a part of two World Cup-winning Indian sides. He was a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning Indian team and also won the man of the series as India clinched the 2011 ODI World Cup.

