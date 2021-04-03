Home / Trending / Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s wedding clip is filled with love and fun
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s wedding clip is filled with love and fun

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma both took to different social media platforms to share about their wedding video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The picture shows Yuzvendra Chahal with his wife Dhanashree Verma.(Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)

Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma recently took to YouTube to share her wedding video which took place back in 2020. She married cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in a small ceremony in Gurugram. The video she shared has everything from hilarious sayaris to romantic moments – and it is absolutely amazing to watch.

“We are extremely happy to be sharing our beautiful moments with you guys. We really hope this video makes your day and leaves a smile on your faces. Marriage is a beautiful bond of beautiful souls coming together, all we got to say is that love each other, understand and respect each other. Life is truly beautiful. Love, Dhana & Yuzi,” Verma wrote while sharing the video.

The video captures different moments shared by the couple with their friends and families during various rituals. What makes the video even more enjoyable are the different tracks playing in the background.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video:

Yuzvendra Chahal also took to Instagram to give a glimpse of their super sweet wedding clip. “Our wedding film is finally out,” he wrote and tagged his wife Dhanashree Verma. He also added, “When two hilarious energetic people come together.”

This is what he shared:

Both the videos, since being shared, have received lakh of views. They have also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“This is so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautifully done,” shared another. “Being in love with you makes every morning worth getting up for,” said a third.

People on YouTube too shared similar reactions. “Yuzi’s sense of humor is unmatchable,” shared a YouTube user. “Lovely Couple Yuzi & Dhanashree,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful share?

