Yuzvendra Chahal hearts Dhanashree Verma’s dance video on Instagram

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma is an active user of Instagram. She often takes to the platform to post various images and videos. From sharing wonderful moments with her family to taking part in viral trends to showcasing amazing dance moves, her posts are of different kinds. Just like this share that she posted about three hours ago. It is a dance video which has amassed several likes, including one from her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Just a casual warm up before my workout,” she wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show her in a sportsware grooving to a song. Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments from people. There were a few who were also in awe of Verma’s long hair. Just like this individual who wrote, “I seriously wanna know the secret behind those hair!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Superb,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” commented another. Some also showcased their reactions by using fire or heart emoticons.

Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in Gurugram back in 2020. They got married in a Hindu ceremony at Karma Lakelands resort.

What are your thoughts on the video?