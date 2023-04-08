Zeenat Aman shares pics of ‘only diva in her house’. It’s her rescued pet dog

Zeenat Aman, since her Instagram debut two months ago, has captivated her fans and followers with interesting posts. From talking about the days of her acting to sharing posts on current happenings, her shares never fail to create a buzz. Just like this recent one where she posted about the ‘only diva in her house’. It is her adorable rescue pet dog named Lily.

The image shows Zeenat Aman's rescued pet dog Lily.(Instagram/@thezeenataman)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There’s only one diva in this house, and it isn’t me! Swipe for an extra dose of Lily love. (Do you have a rescued pet? Post them to your stories and tag me, I’d love to share.)” she shared and posted two adorable pictures. She concluded her post by mentioning the people who captured the images.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared about seven hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 26,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received several interesting comments, including one from actor Dia Mirza. “Oh my goodness, she is adorable,” she wrote.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

The image shows Zeenat Aman's rescued pet dog Lily.(Instagram/@thezeenataman)

“This is the most wholesome account on IG for me,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thank you so much for highlighting the need for adopting/rescuing animals,” shared another. “Lily is absolutely beautiful, what a cute boopable nose she has!!!” posted a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON