Zerodha-backed investor faces backlash for ‘tone-deaf’ Labour Day post on his house help, cook: ‘Why didn't you…’

An investor’s post about his domestic staff working instead of taking off on Labour Day has backfired. He posted that his working staff showed up while he and his “laptop class friends” got to take leave to celebrate the day. May 1 is International Labour Day, which is celebrated to recognise the efforts and struggles of the working class. The investor's Labour Day post has promoted a social media debate. (X/@kmr_dilip, Freepix)

“It’s May 1st. Labour Day in India. The house help came. The cook showed up. The apartment security gaurd & housekeeping staff is on duty. Only me and my laptop class friends taking a break to ‘celebrate labour’. Irony is now a public holiday,” Dilip Kumar, whose X bio says he is “investing in founders at Zerodha and Rainmatter by Zerodha,” wrote.

Rainmatter is an initiative by Zerodha that backs Indian founders and startups in the fintech, climate, health, and storytelling sectors.

Take a look at the investor's post:

What did the internet say?

People were quick to react; most slammed him, with some calling his post “tone-deaf”.

An individual posted, “You could have given your Househelp and cook an off proactively.” Kumar replied, “I offered but they refused because other labours who own 3BHK in the apartment want them to come.”

Another questioned, “Why didn't you give her the day off?” A third expressed, “But what are you doing about it?” A fourth wrote, “Bro, it is you who have to give them a holiday… have some integrity.”

