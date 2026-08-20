Zimbabwe man lists 7 things that surprised him in India: ‘A completely different world’

A man from Zimbabwe living in India has shared the cultural differences that surprised him after moving to the country. From food and education to healthcare and international students, he listed seven things that changed his perception of life in India.

Zimbabwe vs India: What surprised him

Zimbabwe man talks about life in India. (Instagram/@kalumba_mwale)

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The post was shared by Instagram user Kalumba Mwale. The text in the video reads, “What I thought was normal in Zimbabwe, until I lived in India.”

In the caption, Mwale compared his experiences in Zimbabwe with what he discovered after moving to India.

“Zimbabwe: Getting into university can feel extremely competitive.

“India: There are hundreds of universities and colleges to choose from, with options across different budgets and fields.”

He also wrote that seeing international students from different parts of the world was relatively uncommon in Zimbabwe. “At my university, I’ve met students from dozens of different countries,” he said about his experience in India.

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{{^usCountry}} Food was another major difference. While sadza, rice and stews are common meals in Zimbabwe, Mwale said India offered an almost endless variety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Food was another major difference. While sadza, rice and stews are common meals in Zimbabwe, Mwale said India offered an almost endless variety. {{/usCountry}}

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“You can eat something completely different almost every day and still barely scratch the surface of Indian cuisine,” he wrote.

He also described his changing understanding of spice. “Zimbabwe: Spice usually means adding more chilli. India: Here, spice is an entire universe of flavours, and a meal without it can feel incomplete.”

His view of studying and living abroad

Mwale also said he had been surprised by the number of international students who choose India for their education. He compared this with Zimbabwe, where studying abroad can feel like the more obvious route to an international education.

Healthcare was another area he highlighted. According to Mwale, access to specialised healthcare can be limited or expensive in Zimbabwe, while India has become a major destination for people travelling from other countries for medical treatment.

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He added that his experience in India had also changed his view of where opportunities can be found.

“When you think of studying or building a life abroad, the UK, US, Canada and Australia usually come to mind,” he wrote. “Living here taught me that opportunities abroad aren’t limited to the West.”

“And honestly, that’s one of the biggest things India has taught me,” he added.

“I came here from Zimbabwe expecting one thing… and ended up discovering a completely different world.”

Check out the full video below:

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Internet reacts

The post received a warm response from several users. One person wrote, “I am glad you are enjoying your time here and getting to explore things not many outsiders even think of. Hope your experience stays positive.”

A German student in Delhi shared, “As a German student in Delhi, I find it so cool to meet African students, especially many Zimbabweans are there. So likewise, I am equally excited to meet all of you!”

Another user wrote, “Some Indian people have taken our country for granted.”

“Most importantly, there is no racism. Hope you have a great time,” another comment read.

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One person asked Mwale, “Did you inspire or influence any of your friends to come to India for studies?”

“Welcome to the most lovely yet chaotic piece of land. You’ll get everything, everything in India. Enjoy your time, bro,” another user commented.

“Welcome to India, brother! I hope you have the best experience possible,” read another comment.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)