Ziva Dhoni praying for CSK’s win? Pic of MS Dhoni’s daughter goes viral

Published on Oct 05, 2021 02:42 PM IST
A camera caught a glimpse of MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni in the stands with her hands folded. (Twitter)
By Atharv Sharma

The thrilling action of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Monday featured a moment of pure innocence when a camera caught a glimpse of Ziva Dhoni in the stands with her hands folded. Users across social media wondered if this cute act was a prayer for CSK’s win in the 50th match of the IPL season.

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, sitting in her mother’s lap in the visitor’s gallery of the Dubai stadium, was seen with her eyes closed, head bowed and hands folded. 

CSK lost by a hair in the end but Ziva Dhoni's photo went viral on social media almost immediately. The young one struck a chord with netizens across social media who shared the moment and called it, ‘the cutest thing ever’.

Take a look at the viral picture and tweets:

“Ziva’s praying for Papa’s win,” a Twitter user shared while sharing the image. “Ziva praying was the cutest moment of the day,” wrote another. 

What do you think of viral tweets?

