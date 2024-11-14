'We don't hire people looking for a job': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's old video goes viral

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the company's hiring approach in an old video that has resurfaced on social media. The clip from an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the Zomato CEO said that his company avoids hiring people who are actively looking for jobs. Deepinder Goyal said Zomato looks for talented candidates for mid to senior-level roles in the company. (Instagram/@founders.talks)

"We don't typically hire people who are job-hunting. The type of candidates we need aren't out there searching for jobs," he said.

He added that Zomato looks for talented candidates for mid to senior-level roles in the company. He also said that the company proactively identifies good people to bring onboard rather than wait for candidates to apply.

"If I hire from outside, it will take six months to bring someone. First, you'll interview for three months. Then he'll have to serve three months' notice period in his previous organisation. He'll join in six months and there'll be induction for three months. Then, after a year's time you'll know his performance. That way, you've lost two years," he said, adding that he thought it was way easier to pick someone from inside and "spend three months to grow him/her and put him in that role."

Deepinder Goyal on Gen Z

Deepinder Goyal said that the company depends on its long-term employees now. "Zomato is 15 years old. We have enough people who are 5-6 years old in the system. In such a case, the context gets changed. If we were a two-year-old company, we had no choice but to get external hires but now if I have to bring someone from outside, either I have to be very sure that he's really good or that he has a unique skill," he added.

Goyal also spoke about harnessing the power of Gen Z saying that they are highly capable but often lack patience. "Gen Z is way smarter than we were at their age, and the potential is huge. But they have less patience, and patience is a virtue needed in the workplace," he said.

