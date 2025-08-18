Zomato CEO flooded with messages for 'jugaad' access to District app: 'My DMs are full'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to social media to share a unique problem he has been facing after receiving messages from customers, all making a similar demand. In a post on X, Goyal claimed that his social media DMs have been full of requests asking him for "jugaad" on District, the platform for "going-out" activities like movies, sports, live performances and holidays. Deepinder Goyal claimed that his social media DMs have been full of requests asking him for "jugaad" on District.

"Lately, my DMs are full of 'bro, can you get me in?' for District. Truth is, District doesn’t work on jugaad or contacts," Goyal stated in his post, adding that for early access and perks, users should obtain an HSBC credit card.

The CEO also hinted at the upcoming Delhi Premier League, saying "August is going to be fun". Zomato’s District app was launched in November 2024, marking a bold leap for the foodtech giant into the offline entertainment world.

Deepinder Goyal on India's global power

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently shared a fiery post urging India to claim its place as a global superpower through technological advances. In a bold statement on X, Goyal spoke of international threats and economic pressures that attempt to bully India.

"Global powers will always bully us, unless we take our destiny in our own hands. And the only way to do that is if we collectively decide to become the world's largest most unapologetic superpower in the world. In economy, in technology, in defense, and most importantly, in ambition. There is absolutely no other way," he wrote.