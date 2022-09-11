Zomato shareholder opens up on failed biryani order via its intercity feature

Gurugram-based Prateek Kanwal was dissatisfied when only salan was delivered to him via food delivery service app Zomato. He had utilised its latest intercity delivery service, Intercity Legends, to get biryani delivered to him from a restaurant in Hyderabad. The man posted about his experience on Twitter. He also disclosed that he owned shares of Zomato. In this tweet he also tagged Zomato CEO and founder, Deepinder Goyal. And while this mistake was rectified as soon as possible, Hindustan Times got in touch with Prateek Kanwal to ask him about his experience with food delivery from a company that he owns shares of. “When I ordered, it said the food would reach you within 36 hours. But after the wait, I only received a part of my order as the other half was not collected from the airport,” he tells Hindustan Times.

He tweeted a photo of the salan that he received, without the biryani. Along with it, he posted, “Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using Zomato Interstate Legend service and all I got was a small box of salan.” Upon tagging Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, he shared, “This seemed like a great idea, but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon!”

Take a look at the tweets he shared regarding his Zomato Intercity Legends delivery experience:

Both of these tweets were shared on September 3.

“For a listed company with over a decade of delivery experience, Zomato can’t afford any lapses. I am sure they would have done demo deliveries, mapped out the processes and marked out the risks at each step. Such lapses bring down the consumer’s trust in the delivery app and hurt the revenue generation from this stream of business. The product should not have been launched unless it was foolproof, just like their regular delivery,” Kanwal expressed.