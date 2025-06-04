Zomato, Swiggy agents feature in Anushka Sharma's 'happy faces' video after RCB win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans erupted in joy as their team finally clinched their first-ever IPL title in 18 years. Following the historic victory, Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, returned to Bengaluru, where they were met with an overwhelming reception by cheering fans. After RCB’s historic win, Bengaluru erupted in joy.(Instagram/anushkasharma)

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to share the euphoric mood of the city. In one of the clips, the couple can be seen arriving in Bengaluru, with Kohli riding in a team bus surrounded by hundreds of enthusiastic supporters waving flags and chanting slogans. Sharma, sitting beside him, looked visibly moved by the outpouring of love and admiration from the fans.

‘Namma Bengaluru’ celebrates

Sharma captioned the video with the words, “Namma Bengaluru current scenes,” capturing the spirit of the city as it celebrated one of its most cherished cricketing moments. In another story, she shared a clip showing delivery agents from Zomato, Blinkit and Swiggy, along with countless locals, lining the streets to cheer for the victorious squad. “These happy faces have waited for this very lovingly and patiently,” read her touching message.

Kohli’s emotional moment

The win, which came in a nerve-racking final against Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, was a deeply emotional moment for Virat Kohli. After Josh Hazlewood delivered the final ball — which was struck for a six by PBKS batter Shashank Singh — Kohli dropped to his knees, tears streaming down his face as the realisation of the victory sank in. It marked the end of a long, 18-year wait for both Kohli and the franchise.

RCB posted a competitive total and managed to defend it with a six-run margin, despite a valiant effort from Punjab Kings, who ended their innings at 184 for 7. Shashank Singh’s gritty 61 kept hopes alive for PBKS, but it wasn’t enough.