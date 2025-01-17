Zomato's Gurgaon HQ gets captive wellness facility, CEO Deepinder Goyal shares pic

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal this afternoon announced that his startup has established a captive wellness facility at its Gurgaon headquarters. Goyal said the facility would give Zomato employees and their families access to cutting-edge therapies like cryotherapy, red light therapy, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. A Zomato employee inside a cryotherapy chamber at the company's captive wellness facility(X/deepigoyal)

Zomato’s emphasis on health and wellness

In an X post announcing the establishment of the captive wellness facility, which appears to be operational already, CEO Deepinder Goyal emphasised his startup’s focus on employee health and wellbeing.

Goyal revealed that Zomato employees already have access to an in-house mental health team and a “very large” company-owned gym at their Gurgaon headquarters. Besides this, the company has a one-of-a-kind Chief Fitness Officer in Anmol Gupta, who works closely with employees to promote healthy living.

Zomato also follows a gender-neutral parental leave policy, where both men and women get 26 weeks of paid leave. Women also get period leaves, where all women (including transgender people) at Zomato can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year.

Zomato’s captive wellness facility

The startup is now taking employee wellbeing to the next level with its captive wellness facility.

A captive wellness facility is a dedicated health and wellness centre established and operated exclusively for a specific organisation - such as a company's employees and their families. These facilities are often located within or near the organisation's premises.

In this case, the captive wellness facility is located within Zomato’s swanky Gurgaon office and is already being used by more than 200 people per month.

“Recently, we partnered with Wellness Co to establish a captive wellness facility at our Gurgaon HQ. This exclusive centre gives our employees, and their families, access to cutting therapies like cryotherapy, red light therapy, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy,” Goyal announced.

He shared a picture that shows an employee standing inside what appears to be a cryotherapy chamber. The employee was seen wearing gloves, a face mask, and a cap - typical gear for cryotherapy sessions to protect from extreme cold.

“Glad to say that more than 200 people use this centre regularly now, and repeat rates are very high,” Goyal said, promising that Zomato would be launching more cool initiatives in the near future.

Social media reactions

Goyal’s announcement was met with largely positive reactions, with some comparing the Indian startup to Google, which is famous for its employee perks.

“That's a googleseque strategy !!! Superb. Cant wait to check Zomato careers,” wrote one X user.

“I love how Zomato is taking a holistic approach to employee wellness. Having an in-house mental health team and a Chief Fitness Officer shows a commitment to both mental and physical health. It’s refreshing to see companies recognize that great work stems from good health!” X user Amit Misra opined.

However, many people asked the Zomato CEO if the company would be taking any steps for the wellbeing of its delivery partners - who do not get the status of full-time employees and as such have no job security or other perks.