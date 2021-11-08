Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Zoo shares pictures of ‘most special chicks’ you’ll ever see. Post wows people
trending

Zoo shares pictures of ‘most special chicks’ you’ll ever see. Post wows people

The images of the ‘most special chicks’ prompted many to post heart emoticons.
The image shows a family of Red-billed curassow birds.(Instagram/@chesterzoo)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 10:29 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Nature is filled with wonderful creations. Sadly, due to various reasons, some of those creatures are on the verge of extinction. However, thankfully, there are organisations around the world that are working towards making sure to conserve them. Chester Zoo is one such organisation and recently they shared a post about ‘most special chicks’ that are adding to the hope of survival of a type of bird species known as Red-billed curassow.

“These are two of the most SPECIAL chicks you’ll ever see. ONLY 200 red billed curassows remain on our planet. They’re on the verge of extinction… but these hatchlings bring added HOPE,” they wrote and shared a few images of the newborn birds.

Take a look at the images and the post:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared some three days ago, the post has gathered nearly 4,600 likes. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“Huge congratulations. What a wonderful outcome for your conservation efforts. Keep going Chester Zoo you're amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another. Many shared clapping or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post by Chester Zoo?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cat becomes Uber cab driver, shuffles around in a box on a Roomba, falls. Watch

Hen sits brooding on kittens instead of chicks. Watch viral video

'Pet me': puppy dog begs for distracted toddler's attention. Watch viral video

Cat hates shrimp so much that it gags at the sight of it. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP