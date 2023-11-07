Zookeeper cuddles with huge alligator in ‘fun and scary’ video

Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo, took to Instagram to share a video that may leave you amazed - and a tad bit scared too. The video shows the zookeeper hugging a huge alligator.

“Darth and I finally decided to settle it and see who’s in charge around here. Safe to say he got the best of me this time but I’ll be back. Darth Gator is getting to a BIG BOY and sometimes he just wants to play," reads the caption he posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show Brewer lying on a floor. What, however, makes the scene scary is a huge gator lying on top of him. The video shows the duo cuddling for a moment, before the reptile walking away.

Take a look at the video of the alligator:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 3.4 lakh views and counting. The share has further gathered more than 12,000 likes. From expressing that the video left them scared to asking questions to appreciating Brewer, people posted varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this alligator video?

“OMG do you have a metal plate in your head!?” joked an Instagram user. “Good thing Darth had his mouth taped together!” added another. “Scaley cuddles! Dayummmm!” joined a third. “His mouth was taped up, I see,” posted a fourth. To which, Brewer replied, “Today yes it was. Lol although normally it is not.” A fifth wrote, “This is fun and scary.”

