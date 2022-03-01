Zookeeper hangs out with huge crocodile, calls it ‘coolest animal in the world’

How would you react if you see a humongous crocodile coming out of the water and slowly crawling towards you? You would probably run away as fast as you could, unless you are someone like Jay Brewer. Then chances are, you will take out some time to hang out with the reptile and call the animal ‘cool’ too.

Brewer is the founder of the Reptile Zoo located in the US and is known for often sharing videos that leave people both intrigued and scared. Besides videos with crocodiles, he also posts clips that show him interacting with snakes, komodo dragons, and huge turtles.

Brewer posted this particular video of the crocodile with the caption “Hanging out with the coolest, most prehistoric animal in the world.” The video opens to show Brewer and another person standing close to a huge crocodile. The animal is seen munching on some food as the zookeepers stare at it to admire its beauty.

Take a look at the video:

The post has been shared about a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“He is so big,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG! He is so cute,” expressed another. “I would love to be this brave, must be an awesome experience to be able to do stuff like this,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

