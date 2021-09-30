Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zookeeper puts her hand inside mouth of beluga whale. Watch

The video of the zookeeper and beluga whale is shared on the official Instagram page of Mystic Aquarium
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:56 PM IST
The image shows a zookeeper putting her hand inside beluga whale.(Instagram/@mysticaquarium)

A video of a zoo keeper putting her hand inside the mouth of a beluga whale to check its oral health was recently shared online. The video of the sweet interaction between the keeper and the creature has won people’s hearts. There is a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too.

The video is shared on the official Instagram page of Mystic Aquarium. “Voluntary health checks are extremely important for animal health, including beluga oral health! Behaviors like the one shown here allow trainers to brush teeth and perform procedures, such as radiographs that help detect the presence or absence of disease, foreign objects, and structural damage or anomaly. It also helps to strengthen the bond between beluga and trainer,” they shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 11,000 likes. It has also accumulated various comments from people.

“Those vocalizations are so cute! It sounds like they're saying ‘yeah!’,” wrote an Instagram user. “That sound when you put your hand in his mouth was so cute,” posted another. “What intelligent and beautiful creatures!!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

