Aashka Goradia gets lewd comments on yoga video; Hina Khan, Shveta Salve report trolls and say ‘ignore no more’

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 10:37 IST

Television actor Shveta Salve kickstarted her morning with television actor Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble’s live yoga session on Instagram. However, she was in for a rude shock when she saw the vulgar comments pouring in from trolls.

Shveta decided to ‘ignore no more’ and name and shame the ones passing lewd remarks. She also reported their accounts. On her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Started my morning with a live yoga class performed and executed by my friends @aashhagoradia @ibrentgoble @apeaceofblueyoga. But what made me stop were the obnoxious, lewd and sexual remarks by a****les who hide behind their faceless accounts. Here is someone practicing her art, directed by her yoga teacher and husband but all that these guys wanna do are talk cheap.”

Urging everyone to ‘not take this lightly anymore’, Shveta wrote, “I’m done with this bs and we need to take action. Every account that I could take note of will be reported! Bas hogaya bas.” She also shared screenshots of her direct messages on Instagram, with many of the trolls apologising for their comments. She also received an outpouring of support from others who have been at the receiving end of such indecent comments.

Aashka thanked Shveta for standing up for her and wrote on her Instagram stories, “I looked up to you even when I did not know you for the way you carry yourself and the choices you make. Everything seems tremendous to me. But what you did for me yesterday sets a precedence on how a woman can lift another woman. I am so humbled and honoured that you got my back even when I wasn’t watching cause the real good counts when you are good even when no one is watching, you are that.”

Several television stars came out in support of Aashka and Shveta. Hina Khan wrote on her Instagram stories, “Abuses and perverse comments from faceless cringeful minds have no gender, no social personality. The veil of anonymity is their weapon! We all should absolutely call them out! Here’s to you @aashkagoradia. I stand with you ! I #IgnoreNoMore #LetsLiftEachOther.”

Narayani Shastri wrote, “@shveshve thanks for standing up to this ! @aashkagoradia your practice is beautiful. Cannot help dirty minds.thats how they have been brought up i guess.”

Meghna Naidu wrote, “The number of times I have blocked, deleted, replied back to these a****les on social media who shamelessly write rubbish on my page... But now on no more... I am going to name them and shame them so everyone out here sees what kind of sick minds women have to put up with on social media platforms!!! I am with you girls on this.”

