Shveta Salve hits back at haters by smoking, drinking, posing in bikini. See pic

Actor Shveta Salve has hit back at trolls who criticised her for setting a bad example for her daughter by drinking and smoking. The actor was hounded by trolls after she shared an Instagram story which showed her smoking a cigarette with a glass of wine in her hand. After getting angry direct messages, Shveta shared the picture on her Instagram page with a message.

“Yes, I drink and smoke,” she wrote alongside the picture. She said that after receiving messages by ‘random people’ she felt the need to address the matter. She wrote that simply because she drinks and smokes she cannot be defined as a ‘bad mom’. She asked, “Do you see me wasting my life? Do you see me sitting unemployed and jobless? Do you see me neglecting my child?”

She brought up sex workers and asked if their profession makes them unfit to parent their children. She continued that she has successfully managed to juggle many careers and that her parents used to smoke and drink and did a ‘mighty fine job of raising’ her and her brother.

Shveta wrote that no one is entitled to judge others and ended her message by writing that she was going to ‘pour myself a red’ and ‘light up’.

You can read her entire post here:

“Yes I Drink and Smoke ... I am real, honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am .. I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does, so I would respect the same back. Today I got a few random DM’s by totally random people about my actions, and I usually let such things go pass me but for some reason today I felt like addressing it. How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom?? Do you see me wasting my Life? Do you see me sitting unemployed n jobless? Do you see me neglecting my child? I work, I work multiple jobs, I’m an actor, dancer, an entrepreneur. I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country. I have beautiful friends whom I love and I know who love me back for the person I am. Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive but don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child !! So tell me does an honest sex worker who sells her body to feed her family , to maybe get an education or to provide a life for her children is a Bad Person? A Bad Mother? A stigma to society? Who are you and I to Judge?? My parents taught me well and exposed me to the good and evil of everything. They smoked and drank too but they did a mighty fine job of raising my brother and I. As children we knew that this was not something we could practice until a certain age . And that too if we ever wanted to.. a choice that we were allowed to take as adults ...

Today I share a drink with them , and celebrate the fact that they gave me a fabulous childhood n Life and I aspire to do the same with my Baby. I don’t pay for likes and followers , you choose to follow me for who I am . And hence what you see is me being me and you always have the option to unfollow me :)

Live and Let Live.. this rant has gotten me all irked so I’m gonna go and pour myself a red and light up .. #micdrop”

Shveta has appeared on several reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has also been a part of serials such as Hip Hip Hurray and Kaahin Kissi Roz. Shweta, who married long-time boyfriend, Hermit Sethi in 2012, gave birth to her daughter in 2016.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 13:12 IST